Retired Auditor General Daniel Domelevo has said the Presidency should be circumspect about taking decisions that flout the constitution of Ghana

Reacting to a Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, that the Presidency erred in law when it directed him to take his accumulated Domelevo said he feels vindicated

He advised the Presidency during an interview on Wednesday to respect Ghana's constitution and laws in the future

Former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, that it was unconstitutional for the Presidency to force him to proceed on leave in 2020.

Ruling on the matter that grabbed news headlines three years ago, the Supreme Court said the directive to the hardworking former Auditor General to take his accumulated leave of over 120 days erred in law.

Daniel Yaw Domelevo (L) and President Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @dandomelevo

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the ruling on Wednesday evening, the man respected for his avowed stance against graft said it is unfortunate that the Office of the President should be breaking the law and the constitution.

"I am sad that the office of the Presidency, which is the highest office of the state, is the one who is at the forefront of doing unconstitutional things," he told Joy News.

He advised the Presidency to respect Ghana's constitution and laws in the future.

He disclosed that he won't press for damages because President Nana Akufo-Addo does not pay taxes.

Supreme Court says it was wrong for Presidency to force Domelevo to take accumulated leave

YEN.com.gh covered the story of the ruling by the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a report that explained that the apex court determined that the Executive erred in directing Auditor General Daniel Domelevo to proceed on leave for 123 days.

For many, the ruling on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, suggests the Executive infringed on the administrative rights of the former Auditor General.

The court, however, did not issue any other orders such as stopping Domelevo from proceeding on leave since he has already retired.

The matter went to the Supreme Court after nine influential civil society groups, led by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), filed a writ on October 26, 2020, challenging the June 29 directive from the Presidency to then-Auditor-General.

The directive from the Presidency also announced the appointment of Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, an officer of the Audit Service, to act as Auditor-General during the days that the Auditor-General would be away on forced leave.

The writ also faulted that move by the Presidency on the grounds that Domelevo had not left office before someone was appointed to act as Auditor General.

Daniel Domelevo now works for Global Fund

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that soon after his long leave and subsequent retirement, the former Auditor General clinched another appointment with the Global Fund in July 2020.

The respected anti-corruption campaigner serves on a 12-member Finance Committee Board of the Fund.

News of his new appointment went viral as many Ghanaians recalled his forceful removal from office, with many congratulating him.

