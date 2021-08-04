The #FixTheCountry demonstration is underway at 'Obra Spot' at Kwame Nkrumah Circle today, August 4

Hundreds of aggrieved Ghanaians have joined the protest to demand better living conditions

The campaigners are also urging accountability and good governance from the ruling government

The #FixTheCountry agenda began in May 2021

Hundreds of disgruntled Ghanaians have joined the ongoing FixTheCountry protest today, August 4, to demand accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the ruling government.

The FixTheCountry campaign, which began in May, has garnered massive attention and support since Ghanaian youth took to social media to highlight inadequacies in the country.

Although the government responded to the aggrieved youth by outlining initiatives it has implemented, including the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO), National Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) to build the human capital in the country, many still think the government has failed to deliver.

As such, Ghanaian youth are demonstrating today, August 4, to demand better living conditions from the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.

The youth are protesting as the nation marks Founder's Day today, August 4.

YEN.com.gh has sighted videos of the campaigners converging at 'Obra Spot' at Kwame Nkrumah Circle to begin the protest.

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has pledged to provide maximum security during the #FixTheCountry protest, myjoyonline.com reported.

In a statement issued by the Economic Fighters League after a tête-à-tête meeting between the conveners of the #FixTheCountry protest and the IGP, the acting IGP said the police would offer protection to the protestors throughout the campaign.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare took office on August 1, 2021.

