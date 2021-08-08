The Ghanaian media figure uploaded a steamy video expressing confidence in her plus-size body

She was filmed in a swimming pool with other pleasure seekers

Nana Abena Korkor Addo is a plus-size and mental health advocate

Popular Ghanaian media figure, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has sent her fans into a frenzy with a steamy video as she expressed confidence in her plus-size body in a swimming pool.

The former TV3 presenter was feeling herself as she went about striding and flexing her girt in the swimming pool, garnering the attention of other pleasure seekers.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram page, the body positivity advocate wore a hot swimwear as she brandished her plus-size figure.

Abena Korkor causes a 'storm' as she shows off her beauty in wild swimming pool video

Source: Instagram

The spicy video has amassed tons of reactions and remarks from her fans on social media.

Watch the video below;

Abena Korkor names men she has laid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Nana Abena Korkor Addo dominated the trends due to her recent explosive list disclosing the men she has slept with in the past.

She named popular media and political figures she had laid, citing KOD, Sammy Awuku, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa, and Kojo Yankson as some of the men in a damning video.

Apart from Osafo-Nkansah of the Nkonkonsa blog, who had Korkor's apology message played on Peace FM, the other personalities mentioned in the video have not responded.

