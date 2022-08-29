Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye threw a big party for her son Kweku Danso Yahaya on his birthday

Kweku Danso turned 8 years old on the day and had lots of fun with his friends and family at his Spiderman-themed party

Netizens who saw footage of his grand birthday party were impressed and wished him a happy birthday

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye was all pride on Saturday, 27th August 2022, when her only son, Kweku Danso Yahaya, turned 8.

An excited Tracey littered social media with adorable photos of her handsome prince. She threw a grand party for him, and videos from the celebrations impressed many folks on social media.

Tracey Boakye & kids Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The event looked like a child's paradise as it had every exciting item a kid would want at their birthday party.

It seems Yahaya is a big Spiderman fan as the setting of the party was Spiderman-themed. There was a large bouncing castle with Spiderman designs on it. The chairs and tables all had a spiderman influenced item on them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The icing on the birthday boy's wonderful day was the large Spiderman-themed cake Tracey got him. Yahaya, together with his family, cut the cake as invited guests sang a happy birthday song for him. Videos from the cute event impressed folks as they wished the birthday boy a happy birthday.

Ghanaians Wish Yahaya A Happy Birthday

atsweitennis said:

Happy birthday cute boy ❤️❤️❤️enjoy your day

iam_lilnasx excitedly wished the birthday boy well:

always tapping in yuh blessings sis....god blessings him gimme ...happy happy birthday bbyboi

mamasalonevalo wrote:

Happy and blessed Birthday to you son of Zion

harriet_ahiabu blessed the little boy:

@tracey_boakye Happy blessed birthday to God’s favorite one,age in wisdom grace ,success blessings ,

Tracey Boakye Shows Off Expensive Diamond And Gold Wedding Ring; Fans Gush

In other news, actress Tracey Boakye has flaunted her expensive diamond and gold wedding ring on social media and got fans gushing.

The actress got the beautiful piece of jewellery tested to show it was the real deal and wore it with pride.

Fans of Tracey were impressed by what they saw and showered the actress with praise as they admired the pretty ring.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh