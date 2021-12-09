Abena Korkor has been spotted enjoying the time of her life in her new look

The socialite was seen beaming with smiles as she recorded herself on her phone

Abena Korkor is noted for dazzling her fans and followers with her stunning photos and videos

TV show host Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has been spotted in a new video looking as stunning and radiant as ever as she showed off her latest figure.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor was seen seat on a swivel chair in what looked like her room.

She was swinging in her seat as she beamed with her usual smiles and showing off her matchless beauty.

Photos of Abena Korkor. Source: Instagram/missabenakorkor

Source: Original

Abena Korkor was seen holding her phone and recording herself with it while she danced excitedly.

She was seen wearing a black t-shirt and complimented her look with beautifully-madeup face and expensive-looking hair.

The TV show host appears to be on some exercising levels and appears to be looking different

After posting the video, Abena Korkor captioned it:

"You can hide your true nature from the world but not yourself. Keep on pretending you are a saint!"

Fans of Korkor react to the video

Many fans and followers of Abena Korkor took to the comment section to shower praises on her.

kr3kr3_nfoni came in with the comment:

"Definition of strong woman"

ann_lipsy_baby had this to say:

"You’re extremely beautiful"

obaapaefyapokuaa wrote:

"My all time favorite"

bencarsongh commented:

"You're looking gorgeous"

_marian_bella:

"You look beautiful"

afiaammoanimaa:

"Eiii woho na Ayefe sei"

issahakurakia wrote:

"Woooow u looking soo beautiful sis"

