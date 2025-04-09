Arsenal Player Singles Out Partey for Praises in Statement Win Over Real Madrid

Despite not scoring or assisting, Thomas Partey’s midfield performance was the standout of Arsenal's win against Real Madrid

After the 3-0 win, an Arsenal starter took to Instagram to praise Partey, to write a short, glowing tribute to the Ghanaian

Declan Rice scored a brace, and Mikel Merino added a third goal to seal the win for Arsenal who picked up a huge 1st leg advantage

In a standout performance that has caught the attention of Premier League fans, Arsenal secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

While Declan Rice stole the headlines with his brace and Mikel Merino sealed the deal with a third goal, it was Thomas Partey’s midfield display that truly stole the show.

Following the match, Arsenal’s right-back, Jurien Timber, took to social media to praise the influential Black Stars player for his dominant performance against some of Europe’s finest midfielders.

Partey Shines Against Real Madrid's Midfield Giants

Though Partey didn’t get on the score sheet or provide an assist, his performance in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield was nothing short of exceptional.

Against a Real Madrid midfield that included the likes of Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, and Eduardo Camavinga, Partey showed why he’s considered one of the most influential players in Arsenal’s setup.

His tactical awareness, strength, and ability to disrupt Real Madrid’s rhythm were on full display, making him the standout performer in the midfield battle.

Partey, who put up a Man-of-the-Match performance in Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on March 24, was rated higher than any of the Madrid midfielders in post-match analysis, a testament to his all-around brilliance on the night.

His performance was a key factor in Arsenal’s dominance, allowing the likes of Rice and Merino to thrive further up the pitch.

Timber’s Instagram Post: A Nod to Partey’s Quality

After the game, Timber took to Instagram to share a post celebrating Partey’s performance. The Dutch right-back posted a picture of Partey in possession of the ball during the match, showcasing the midfielder's composure and elegance in the middle of the park.

Timber captioned the photo with a simple but impactful statement: “This guy” followed by a clapping hands emoji.

The post is a clear sign of the respect and admiration Timber has for his teammate. Given Timber's own impressive start to his Arsenal career, this gesture further highlights the camaraderie and mutual respect between the players within the squad.

It’s not every day that a player from one position takes time to acknowledge the performance of a teammate from a completely different area of the pitch, but Timber’s gesture emphasizes the collective unity within the team.

Reactions of Arsenal players to 3-0 Real Madrid Success

