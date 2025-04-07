With 15 European Cups, Real Madrid is the most successful club in UCL history, having won two of the last three titles

Arsenal, despite never winning the UEFA Champions League, has shown remarkable growth under Mikel Arteta

Opta's supercomputer gives Arsenal a slight edge, with a 50.2% chance of advancing to the semi-finals

Real Madrid are set to face Arsenal in a high-stakes UEFA Champions League 2024/25 quarter-final, with the latter having a slight edge according to Opta’s supercomputer predictions.

Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey, who shone in the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with the Black Stars, is expected to feature for the Gunners against his former La Liga rivals.

Real Madrid’s UCL Dominance

Real Madrid’s legacy in the Champions League is unparalleled. With 15 UEFA CL titles to their name, they have set the standard for excellence in European football.

The Spanish giants have won the prestigious title two times in the last three seasons, further cementing their place as the tournament’s most successful club in history.

Under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid triumphed in the 2021/22 edition, defeating Liverpool 1-0 in Saint-Denis. Last season, Real Madrid lifted the trophy again, overcoming Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a clinical final at Wembley Stadium.

However, despite their storied history, Real Madrid faces a new challenge this season in the form of an ambitious Arsenal side.

Arsenal’s Rising Ambitions

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, have seen a remarkable resurgence in recent years. The Gunners, who have never lifted the UCL, are determined to break their duck in Europe. Despite their lack of a European title, Arsenal has been consistently competitive in the Champions League, and this season they find themselves among the favorites to reach the semi-finals.

Ahead of the Arsenal vs Real Madrid clash, Opta’s supercomputer has calculated that the Premier League side holds a narrow 50.2% chance of progressing to the semi-finals, compared to Real Madrid’s 49.8%.

The slight edge for Arsenal may come as a surprise to many given Real Madrid’s history, but Arsenal’s recent form, tactical maturity, and the leadership of Arteta are significant factors that have contributed to their optimism.

The Gunners’ 2024/25 UCL campaign has been nothing short of impressive, and it remains to be seen how Thomas Partey and his Arsenal colleagues can challenge the dominance of the Madridistas.

Opta’s Semi-finals Predictions

In the current season, the Opta supercomputer has predicted that Barcelona, PSG, Inter Milan, and Arsenal will reach the semi-finals, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Dortmund, and Aston Villa missing out.

Given Real Madrid's storied history in knockout stages, it is difficult to discount them entirely. However, Arsenal’s new-found resilience, combined with their tactical fluidity, may just be the key to toppling their more experienced opponents.

