Many Ghanaians could not hold their excitement when Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz was played at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

The memorable moment happened before kick-off between Arsenal and Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Many people shared the video on their social media pages and hailed the celebrated Ghanaian rapper

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's song being played at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium before kick-off against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League has excited Ghanaians.

Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz Played At Emirates Stadium during Real Madrid and Arsenal UCL quarters. Image Credit: Getty Images and @balcksherif

Source: Getty Images

Black Sherif's song at the Emirates

Before kickoff at the Emirates for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Arsenal and Real Madrid, Balck Sherif's song could be heard playing in the background.

The song, Where Dem Boyz, was from his newly released Iron Boy album, which dropped about five days ago on April 3, 2025.

The memorable moment was also captured while the 2023 BET Awards' Best International Flow winner embarked on his Iron Boy tour.

During the pre-match interview of South African sports Journalist, Julia Stuart, many Ghanaians noticed that the Ghanaian musician's song was been played in the background while the players warmed up.

Meanwhile, the first leg of the UCL quarterfinals ended in a 3-0 win for the Gunners, with English footballer and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice securing the Man of the Match award.

Reactions to Blacko's song at the Emirates

Black Sherif's song being played at the Emirates Stadium was an Aha Moment for many Ghanaians as they were in awe that a song off his newly released Iron Boy album was already international.

Many of his Ghanaian fans shared videos of the moment on their social media pages while hailing him in the various captions, such as him reaching far in his music career.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the video of Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz being played at the Emirates Stadium:

@the_marcoli_boy said:

"Black Sherif Where dm boyz loud out at the Emirates, eii wiase all see Shatta Wale be Cowboy from Aliexpress, Blacko is far gone🇬🇭🔥🔥."

@FortKnoxCrypto said:

"Vibes too heavy, Blacko's levels are unmatched 🔥."

@SmallingjuniorJ said:

"Charlie wanna artist for sign under record labels oo. It helps project them."

@CFCDouGlaS_ said:

"He is investing in his album. You pay, they play your music."

@gyaigyimii said:

"ei Blacko for the Madrid vs Arsenal game."

Picture of Thomas Partey and Kylian Mbappé

Thomas Partey and Kylian Mbappé in the Arsenal versus Real Madrid UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Black Sherif Announces Sold-Out Toronto Show

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif said that his upcoming concert in Toronto was officially sold out, just three days after dropping his highly anticipated Iron Boy album.

The announcement came in response to a concerned fan’s request for him to perform in their city, to which Blacko proudly shared the update.

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, while others eagerly asked when the Kweku The Traveller crooner would bring his tour to their part of the world.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh