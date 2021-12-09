Wendy Laryea has stunned many of her fans and followers with a set of new photos

The on-screen personality was seen in the photo beaming with smiles in an elegant outfit

Wendy Laryea always finds ways to win hearts online with her photos

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian on-screen personality, Wendy Laryea, has warmed many hearts on social media with her latest photos which have caught the eyes of netizens.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the pretty journalist, Wendy Laryea was seen beaming with her pretty smile while posing in what looked like a studio.

She was seen wearing an emerald-coloured outfit which had a touch of Africa in it as it was designed with a piece of African print.

Wendy Laryea was seen standing with her hands in her pocket as she smiled for the camera.

Another photo saw her goofing around as she pulled her tongue out and threw her hands into the air.

After posting the photos, Wendy Laryea captioned one of them:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"I walk in success, victory and triumph; my life is an unending stream of blessings and grace in Christ Jesus."

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the newscaster took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her.

mannersonpointsoe wrote:

"The smile, the details of the dress"

andrew.arthur.3344913 simply commented:

"Cute"

nakeeyat commented:

"Auntie Wendyyyyy"

humaimatuabdulwahab had this to say:

"Beautiful madam"

There were many such comments that prove that Wendy Laryea is loved beyond measure by her teeming fans and followers.

Meyam kraa ahye me - Yaw Tog speaks after checking WASSCE results

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian rapper Thorsten Owusu Gyimah famed as Yaw Tog, has hinted that his results slip from the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination is not what he expected.

The Sore Remix hitmaker took to his official Twitter page to indicate that his results were quite 'deadly'.

Yaw Tog made a tweet to show he was in trouble and was going to receive massive backlash over his performance.

Source: Yen