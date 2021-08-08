Popular media personality Blakk Rasta has spoken following his appearance and participation in the #FixTheCountry demo that was staged in Accra on August 4, 2021.

While speaking on a television show, Blakk Rasta said he was excited over the fact that many celebs did not take part in the demonstration.

He said it was to be expected because to him, Ghanaian celebs could be described as "Andrews Liver Salt" celebs.

The radio personality said many celebs were quick to react to sensational issues when they came up but did not have the stomach to keep the zeal going.

He said Ghanaian celebs had to learn how to stick to a project and see to its successful conclusion rather than making noise only to stop prematurely.

Blakk Rasta said he felt really good when people recognised him at the demonstration and flocked around him.

He likened the feeling to be synonymous with the first time world renown King of Pop, Michael Jackson came to Ghana and how he was received.

The outspoken radio presenter said he knew that the celeb turnout would be low because of how they would make noise on social media but not fail to join the real show.

