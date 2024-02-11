Eric Johnson, CEO of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel in the Upper West Region, was found dead with gunshot wounds

The alleged murder of the business mogul was made known to the public in a Facebook post by one Kennedy Mornah, a reporter from the region

Allegations suggest his murder might be linked to chieftaincy issues in Jirapa District, where he was involved in selecting a chief

The CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, known as "Jirapa Dubai," Mr Eric Johnson, was reportedly found dead with gunshot wounds, according to sources.

His body was discovered on Sunday, February 11, prompting speculations of foul play by unidentified assailants. Kennedy Mornah, a reporter from the region, shared the news on Facebook, indicating a close relationship with the deceased.

Allegations connect Johnson's murder to chieftaincy conflicts in Jirapa District, where he hailed from.

Reports suggest he was embroiled in a scheme to influence the selection of a chief, angering certain royal family members who petitioned against him and others.

The petition expressed concern over Johnson's alleged interference in traditional practices and warned against jeopardizing peace in the area.

It accused him of attempting to manipulate the chief selection process, prompting legal action against him last October, which is ongoing.

Police begins investigation

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has started an investigation into the death of the Cossy Hill Hotel CEO.

According to the police, the Regional Crime Scene Management Team visited the incident scene. One person has since been detained to assist in the investigation.

