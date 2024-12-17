A video of a Ghanaian man advising against pursuing a master's degree has surfaced on social media

In the viral TikTok post, the man argued that obtaining a masters degree was unnecessary if one did not have a job

Netizens who saw the post expressed varied opinions as some agreed with him while others did not

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man, @Daniel Forster, on TikTok, has advised first-degree holders without jobs not to pursue a master's degree.

In a video, the man shared his candid opinions on the value of higher education in today's job market, stressing that a master's degree without a job is a waste of time.

A Ghanaian man is warning first degree holders against pursuing a masters degree. Image source: Daniel Forster

Source: TikTok

Unemployment is one of the major challenges facing Ghanaian youth. Many graduate from university without finding a job at all or finding one that is related to their field of study.

Due to the harsh situation, many resort to learning a vocational skill or venturing into other fields to raise money for their upkeep.

Those who have rich parents or enough money to support themselves decide to pursue a master's degree, but Daniel has resisted this idea.

He criticised the idea in his video, stressing that the master's degree was overrated. He preferred that people start a business with the money they intend to use to further their education.

The only condition he advised first-degree holders to pursue higher education or a master's degree was when they had secured a job, and the chosen field of study was needed to elevate their career.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian man kicking against obtaining a master's degree without a job expressed mixed reactions. While some agreed with him, others did not.

@borntoheal3 wrote:

"Do we actually go to sch to be employed by someone??? Can’t we also establish our own firm."

@ahmha_21 wrote:

"It depends on the course cus nursing will always pave way for me in life."

@RasBuju246 wrote:

"If you home and you get the Chance to do Masters please do. It will Reach A Time, 1st Degree will not be ok. When you working and you have your Masters You can easily do PHD and do part time lecturing."

Indomie seller bags a degree

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman could not contain her pride and joy after bagging a degree.

The woman who sold indomie by the roadside proudly announced her latest educational feat, warming many hearts on social media.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and congratulated her in the video's comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh