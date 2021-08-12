Famous Ghanaian businessman Kofi Amoah's daughter, Abena Amoah, has gotten excellent grades in her Cambridge University exams

The 16-year-old lady Abena Amoah obtained 9As, that is, 6 A+ grades and 3 A grades

Kofi Amoah could not resist the temptation of posting the results online to celebrate the young lady on the brilliant achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Abena Amoah, the daughter of popular Ghanaian businessman, Citizen Kofi Amoah, has made her father and many proud as she performed excellently in Cambridge University Assessment exams.

Her father, Citizen Kofi Amoah, a proud dad, shared the news on his official Twitter page, @amoah_citizen.

Abena Amoah and his daughter @amoah_citizen

Source: Twitter

Kofi Amoah's words

In excitement he wrote;

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It’s a great JOY for a parent to receive excellent exam results of his child

Congrats to all parents and their wards who scaled the Cambridge Assessment (IGCSE) recent exams

I’m proud of my daughter, Abena, and her glowing results

Well done Abena Amoah, a bright future beckons

Citizen Kofi proudly uploaded the actual results sheet of Abena online and it turns out that an exceptional young lady got 9As in the exams.

Abena Amoah scored scored six A+(s) with three A(s)

See the post below

Social media reactions

Below were some breathtaking comments gathered by YEN.com.gh in the comment section of the exciting post.

@Uchiha_Itac interestingly commented:

Dear snr boss. Pls your daughters bio data is showing on the internet. Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands. Pls take the post down. Repost it by covering her full name, date of birth and leave only the results.

Special Prosecutor mentioned:

Had it not been the name, I would've said u posted my early days results.Congratulations to her

@godswayamaglo indicated:

Congratulations to Abena, but boss don't leave her to marry over there ooo!! Let her marry from home so that brilliance can continue

In another exciting story, a brilliant young lady, Rebecca Essuman, has been awarded a Getfund Scholarship after obtaining a good 8As in the West African Certificate Examination last year 2020.

This scholarship comes after one Kofi Ofosu Nkansah shared a post on Facebook on November 26, 2020, about Rebecca being the daughter of a driver and performing excellently in the WASSCE, having passed through the free SHS system.

The gentleman took to social media again on July 30, 2021, to announce that Rebecca will be pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Source: Yen.com.gh