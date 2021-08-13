Joel Nana Kweku-Nyamekye, a brilliant 15-year-old Ghanaian boy, has clocked 9A+ grades in his Cambridge Assessment

His least grade was 95% which connotes that the brilliant boy nearly attained 100% in all the subjects he took

Ghanaians have been sharing powerful comments after the boy's grades were shared online

An intelligent 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who sat for his Cambridge Assessment has gotten 9A+ in the ICE, IGCSE examination that was conducted recently.

Joel Nana Kweku-Nyamekye who will turn 16 in December 2021, got nearly 100% in all subjects as his least mark was 95% in the highly esteemed examination.

His mother with the Twitter handle, @marilynohemaa, could not hold back her joy after getting hold of the grades, as she quickly took a shot of the grades to celebrate Nana Kweku online.

Joel Nana Kweku-Nyamekye Credit: @marilynohemaa

Source: Twitter

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some of the heartwarming comments Ghanaians shared about the brilliant results

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

@AdrianaStorph mentioned:

Wow. Your son is blessed. Congrats to you for being an amazing mom. He will go far in life. I tap into this grace

@niiaryerteygh indicated:

He should go to MIT to pursue a wild engineering program. Regardless of how irrelevant it sounds to some people, quality education is still imperative. Congrats to your boy. He's a gem.

@kapteynmeeky said:

The guy carry Egun for exam ….cause I never make this kind result for my school and na me still the best student for my school, ask the boy how he carry Egun for class we fit learn one or two from him Face with raised eyebrow cause this result too fine

16-year-old Ghanaian girl also gets 9As in same Cambridge exams

As YEN.com.gh previously reported in a publication that has since gone viral, famous Ghanaian businessman Kofi Amoah's daughter, Abena Amoah, has gotten excellent grades in her Cambridge University exams.

The 16-year-old lady Abena Amoah obtained 9As, that is, 6 A+ grades and 3 A grades.

Kofi Amoah could not resist the temptation of posting the results online to celebrate the young lady on the brilliant achievement.

Source: Yen.com.gh