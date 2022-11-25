Students in a basic school in Ghana have won the admiration of netizens after they surprised their teacher on her birthday with a cake

In the emotional video, the teacher who was not expecting the gesture from her students shed tears as she saw what they had done

Netizens commended the teacher for caring for her students to the extent that warrants the gesture

A viral video has captured a beautiful moment where Ghanaian students in a basic school decided to surprise their favourite teacher on her birthday.

The video which was posted by the teacher on her Tiktok handle @arabaegyirba10 showed the moment when she was being led by her students to a classroom with a blindfold on.

Upon reaching their final destination, she removed the blindfold and what she saw next shocked her as she placed her hands on her mouth.

She could not believe that her students had gotten her a birthday cake

At that point, the teacher who was overcome with emotion began to cry as her students sang a happy birthday song for her.

The small birthday ceremony was capped off after she cut the cake and took the first bite.

The beautiful video which was captioned “my kids made me cry” has warmed the hearts of many netizens who reacted to it.

Ghanaians react to the kind gesture of the students

At the time of writing the report, the 3-minute video had gathered over 22,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Kingboat

I’m sure ure not Maths teacher because the beef between maths teachers and students is still on going

@Brightoffset

To me this shows you're not just a madam but indeed a woman with great and lovely heart great mother you maybe

Nana k

am speechless still crying May the good Lord bless you and your kids for loving you as their teacher

Richieplus

Awesome don’t cry is the works of God please continue to be blessing to kids

Baby Nii

If ur students have been able to do this for then they really love u.HBD God bless you all

