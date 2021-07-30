A hardworking daughter of a driver has been awarded a scholarship to study at the University of Ghana

The young lady obtained 8As in WASSCE

Rebecca Essuman will be pursuing a degree in nursing at the University of Ghana, Legon, after which she intends to read Medicine

She is a product of an Anglican basic school in Agogo State

A brilliant young lady, Rebecca Essuman, has been awarded a Getfund Scholarship after obtaining a good 8As in the West African Certificate Examination last year 2020.

This scholarship comes after one Kofi Ofosu Nkansah shared a post on Facebook on November 26, 2020, about Rebecca being the daughter of a driver and performing excellently in the WASSCE, having passed through the free SHS system.

The gentleman took to social media again on July 30, 2021, to announce that Rebecca will be pursuing a Bachelors Degree in Nursing from the University of Ghana, Legon.

According to the post, young Rebecca wishes to read human biology after her nursing degree.

