Prophet Kusi Appiah has finally reacted to his failed election prophecy about Dr Bawumia

He pledged to do his maximum best to ensure that Bawumia wins the next election in 2028

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video chided Prophet Kusi on his prophecy

Popular Ghanaian prophet Paul Kusi Appiah has come under severe criticism after his election prophecy regarding Dr Mahamudu Bawumia failed.

Reacting to Bawumia's humiliating defeat in the 2024 election, Prophet Kusi Appiah, while preaching in his church, told his congregants that every signal he received indicated that Bawumia was going to emerge victorious.

Prophet Kusi Appiah admits defeats after Bawumia fails to win election. Photo credit: @Sompa TV/YouTube @Stephen Adom Kyei Duah/Facebook

Looking visibly sad, Prophet Kusi Appiah confessed that he felt defeated in the wake of the election outcome.

However, he urged his congregants not to lose hope, adding that he would do his best to ensure Dr Bawumia's victory in the 2028 elections.

I assure you that I have a thick skin. I know for sure that I have been defeated this time, but next time, the Lord will make a way when there is no way. I assure you that Bawumia will contest again, and we will work on the things that did not go well spiritually and physically. Bawumia will bounce back stronger. I personally will also bounce back stronger. The church will move on because everybody knows that God has given me a real gift."

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 2,000 views and 200 comments.

Ghanaians lambasts Prophet Kusi

Social media users who took to the video's comments section lashed out at Prophet Kusi, and many accused him of being fake.

@kaptaineyram5658 commented:

"MOG, I thought you will learn a lesson of not to rush to prophecy, especially with emotions. Instead, you have started another one even when the elects have not yet been sworn in for we the citizens to access them."

@pastorcharlesblessing5197 indicated:

"Stomach pastors. You need to refund the monies you took from Bawumia and co."

@nighttv4537

"Who tell you bawumia is coming again! Then make ur own party oo."

