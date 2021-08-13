IGP Akufo Dampare launches horse patrol operations in the Police Service

The IGP has launched the Horse Patrol operations in the Ghana Police Service

It is part of efforts to strengthen the resolve to fight crime

The unit will be augmenting the work of other units of the police service to fight crime.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has launched the Horse Patrol operations at the National Joint Operations Headquarters-Accra.

The launch which took place on Thursday, August 12, 2021, is part of efforts to strengthen the resolve to fight crime.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official page of the Ghana Police Service, it noted that it is part of the Service’s method of crime prevention and detection.

This will be done by providing security in a friendly and interactive manner, with officers on horseback, to augment other patrol duties such as Community Foot Patrol, Motor bike Patrol, Visibility Patrol, and recently deployed Motorcycle Traffic Management and Mobility Teams in Tema and Accra, among others in our communities.

Speaking on behalf of the IGP, the Director –General National Patrols Department (NPD), COP Mr.Yaagy Akuribah, advised troopers detailed for such duties to demonstrate professionalism in all aspect of their work for excellent services.

He also stated that troopers should assist in building the trust and public confidence within the communities since they are among the first point of call when it comes to security.

This new addition to the service has generated a lot of reactions from Social media users.

Bonkena Y Mbazor said it should be extended to other regions as well.

Good initiative, but next time extend to other regions as well. Because crime activities is rampant all over ghana.

Kwarteng Evans says this is a way of strengthening community policing.

Strengthen community policing, please. That’s the ideal way to compact security issues in our various communities.

Haruna Arthur believes it is a fantastic initiative.

In fact Ghana police, you are number one, another fantastic initiative by our great IGP

Dzokoto David Yao believes the Dampare will bring new ideas on board to shape the police administration.

Congratulations to the new IG and his new ideas. Shall we see more tremendous changes in the Ghana police service during his administration?

Kwabena Frempong says the IGP is hardworking.

Our hardworking IGP is innovative and discipline keep up the good work.

Kenneth Mensah thinks motorbikes would be better.

Good initiative but I think motorbikes would be better or maybe a mixture of motor bikes and some few horses. Community policing is very important.

Police reshuffling

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, reshuffled the police administration, causing a massive shake-up in the system.

According to a report filed by Citinews, the reshuffling undertaken affected about 30 top officers.

The Director-General of Welfare, Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, who was earlier at the police CID, has been reshuffled to head the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS).

