The Ghana Water Company Limited in the Central Region has warned that illegal mining on the River Pra could affect the water supply to Cape Coast, Elmina and their environs

The GWCL said the water in their catchment area of abstraction had been heavily polluted by silt, making it harder to purify

The Company said it can produce only about 7,500m³/day, a quarter of its installed capacity

The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Central Region says it is facing challenges in supplying potable water to Cape Coast, Elmina, and surrounding communities.

The GWCL stated that its challenge stems from the inadequacy of raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant (WTP) due to the activities of illegal miners on the River Pra.

The GWCL says the activities of illegal miners on River Pra is affecting its output.

The GWCL, in a press statement issued on Friday, August 30, 2024, stated that the pollution of the River Pra, particularly at the catchment area for abstraction, has greatly affected water intake, reducing it to the barest minimum.

The GWCL explained that about 60 per cent of the catchment capacity is silted, which greatly affects raw water quality.

It has been recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU instead of 2000 NTU expected for adequate treatment.

The situation has also affected the output of the plant.

The Company said it can produce only about 7,500m³/day, a quarter of its installed capacity.

It said the situation has caused severe inconvenience to customers and consumers.

Meanwhile, the company has called on stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the menace and has entreated all interest groups to join the fight against galamsey on the Pra River.

It also called on residents to report galamsey activities on the Pra River to community leaders, local assemblies and security personnel to handle the situation.

It also urged residents to support initiatives to protect water resources and promote sustainable water use practices.

It finally apologised to residents for the inconvenience caused by the erratic water supply.

Galamsey along Konongo-Accra highway halted

Illegal mining along the Konongo-Accra highway has been temporarily halted.

Residents have called for a sustained plan to prevent the illegal miners from returning to the site.

TV3 News first reported illegal mining along the highway in August, which polluted the Owerri River. The reports prompted action from the Asante Akim Central Municipal Security Council.

TV3 News reported that the reclamation of the degraded land has also begun.

Chief says government must alternative to galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief of Akyem Wenchi, Daasebre Dr Asumadu Appiah, said efforts to curb illegal mining in Wenchi would be unsuccessful if the government does not provide alternative livelihoods for the youth.

He stated that illegal mining activities remain the largest employment source in the area, providing jobs to many unemployed youth.

He advised that the government introduce community mining schemes involving chiefs to help regularise and manage the resources.

