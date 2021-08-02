The young man suspected to have stabbed police officer Sandra Asiedu to death has been identified.

Asiedu, a general constable at Damongo on the West Gonja District of Savannah Region was found dead at her residence on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Initial reports indicated that Asiedu's boyfriend was suspected to have stabbed her to death making him the prime suspect.

The boyfriend had also been reported to have absconded after the incident and had been declared as wanted by the police.

Following the reports, photos of the young man have popped up on social media. The photos are being circulated by social media users for the young man to be apprehended.

