The La Beach Towers is a building that was being put up as a project co-owned by the late Member of Parliament of Abuakwa North Constituency, Hon J.B. Danquah-Adu.

JB Danquah-Adu was attacked at his East Legon home where he was murdered in cold blood in the year 2016, after which the property has stalled till now.

Six years on, Kofi Adoma of Kofi TV visited the site with his team and they discovered that the tower is fast deteriorating especially because most of the parts are rotten due to the proximity to the sea water.

Photos of La Beach Towers Photo credit: Kofi TV via YouTube

Source: UGC

From its position (close to the sea) , Building materials like iron rods, metals and others that are exposed to the breeze of the sea keeps wearing off and corroding, and that make the building weak and a death trap.

The report gathered by Kofi TV indicates that a lot of deaths have been recorded from this place, residents living around this place says they are been haunted by the spirits of people who died there as workers or by accident.

From afar, it's just an abandoned building left to rot, from a closer look or view this building is a death trap awaiting for it's big Swallow before action is taken.

