John Mahama, in a video, arrived at a party in the front seat of a VW ID Buzz instead of the presidential convoy, travelling like a regular person

The President, who was dressed in a white long-sleeve shirt and trousers, was in the company of a few associates who were also dressed in white

Many people who saw the video were surprised to see the Ghanaian President without heavy security or his convoy and admired his modesty

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A video of President John Dramani Mahama arriving at a private event in a Volkswagen ID Buzz instead of his official convoy has gained attention online.

President of Ghana John Mahama cruises in a VW without his full security detail. Photo source: johnmahama

Source: Instagram

In the video, President Mahama wore a long white shirt and trousers and stepped out of the van with a few associates, all dressed in white.

Many were surprised to see the president travelling without heavy security or his usual convoy. Some praised his modesty, while others criticised what they saw as a lack of security awareness. Critics argued that a sitting president should not move without proper protection.

The debate about his transportation choices first arose when a high-end Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Edition, worth over GHC8 million, was seen at an event at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The NDC’s Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei, denied claims that the vehicle belonged to the president, stating that it was also Ibrahim Mahama’s personal car.

Another video of his younger brother, the business mogul, personally driving him during a visit to the Ketu South District in the same LC300 Edition later surfaced, and it sparked even more drama.

Although the vehicle was not the official state vehicle, it had the presidential coat of arms printed on it.

Ibrahim Mahama is the brother of Ghana's President John Mahama. Photo source: johnmahama

Source: UGC

John Mahama's mode of transportation causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

WISE UP said:

"If I tell you the number of security officers and security measures put in place before you step foot there, you will be surprise Anytime you see him like this, you know you there not to misbehave around."

Skerry Bills said:

"Like seriously Mahama just dae live simple kuraaaa err ever are the security the car sef nor be president car hey."

Asafoatse Kwame bekoe wrote:

"Wow, ❤ No security, no bodyguards."

Elena Afi commented:

"Mahama, what kind of simple life is that? Please spend our money waai na you are not the first to spend it ahaba."

Nana Borehole Drilling service said:

"Mahama should stop that ooo. Does he know he is the president of Ghana? and He needs to take security seriously. What's the meaning of this."

George Lima said:

"Have you noticed that he was in the front seat? Or am I not seeing well?"

Ibrahim Mahama cruises in luxury boat

In another recent video, the President's brother Ibrahim Maham cruised in a luxurious boat.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the businessman was in a jolly mood as he had fun on the water.

Many Ghanaians were happy to see Ibrahim Mahama having a good time and admired his style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh