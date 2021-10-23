The new substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has over the last few weeks received massive praise and admiration from the general public following some changes he has brought into the rank and file of the police administration.

Since he took over the police administration, most people have described his so far short reign as impactful with a lot of reforms.

Per various social media posts and reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh, some Ghanaians said what every institution needs to make things work is a good leader like Dr. Akuffo Dampare.

Dampare was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to act as the IGP after the earlier IGP proceeded on his days leave before his resignation.

On August 1, 2021, since Dampare took over, Ghanaians seem to have attached some level of respect to personnel of the service since their leadership was having a telling effect on them.

Looking at the good review the Ghana police has received over the past three months, it is clearly safe to say that Dampare is by far the best IGP the Ghana Police Service has had.

These are some of the reasons why YEN.com.gh thinks Dampare is by far the best IGP the police has had.

First and foremost, general communication under the Dampare-led administration has been top-notch with regards to sharing relevant information.

The Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service and other social media platforms are regularly updated with information regarding crime, safety, and traffic situation in the region.

That alone is a plus to the new IGP, as they seem to be utilising all their social platforms in this digital era.

Also, apprehension of officers who hide behind their uniforms to terrorise civilians without any recourse seems to be in check.

Recently, some four officers in the northern region were apprehended for attacking a man while on guard duty.

This act has helped to restore the confidence of Ghanaians in the police service.

Horse Patrol

The IGP during his early days in office established the Police Horse Patrol as part of efforts to strengthen the resolve to fight crime.

The horse patrol is also part of the Service’s method of crime prevention and detection.

Dog Patrol

On October 18, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the K-9 Unit of the Ghana Police Service, with renewed energy, commenced its outdoor operations as part of the Proactive Preventive Policing Strategy.

Personnel with highly-trained security dogs under leash were strategically positioned across the Capital for operational patrols.

This component of policing is solely aimed at increasing the visibility of personnel, improving intelligence gathering, tracking of contraband goods, and improving upon other aspects of criminal investigations.

Shuttle Service

Not only is the IGP focusing on making the police visible in our communities and improving the service's public image, but he is also focused on ensuring the welfare of personnel.

On October 14, 2021, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dampare had introduced shuttle services to transport personnel to and from their duty points.

The shuttle service is to help ease the burden of officers commuting, as well as to ensure that personnel who carry weapons for duty, do so under safe conditions.

The initiative is also expected to give some respite to officers and further boost their morale for enhanced performance.

Dampare sworn in as IGP

During Dampare's swearing in, Akufo-Addo said his action within the last two months as the acting IGP left him with no choice but to confirm his appointment.

He reiterated that the action of Dampare per the testament of the Ghanaian people has vindicated his decision to select him to occupy that position.

President Akufo-Addo added that Dampare has demonstrated that he would be an effective leader of the police service who will help foster its efficiency.

With all these going on and the public praise and admiration for Dampare, he is clearly leaving an indelible mark that may hardly be covered by anyone who comes after him.

