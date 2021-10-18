The K-9 Unit of the Ghana Police Service, with renewed energy, has commenced its outdoor operations as part of the Proactive Preventive Policing Strategy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Personnel with highly-trained security dogs under leash have been strategically positioned across the Capital for operational patrols.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the Ghana Police Service page, they stated that this component of policing is aimed at increasing the visibility of personnel, improving intelligence gathering, tracking of contraband goods, and improving upon other aspects of criminal investigations.

Plans are, however, underway to extend this component of Police visibility to other regions.

We shall continue to pursue multiple Security and Visibility Modules to increase our interactions with the public and aggressively fight crime in our communities.

We are here because of you and we rely on your help and support to succeed.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Below are some of the reactions to the photos shared by the Ghana Police Service.

Ren Jon Moon suggested it is extended to other regions.

Good job.. but pls extend it to all the Regions including their capitals and district capitals... Ghana is rising , we shall get there.

Kadiago Salman Jabulani says Dampare's name will go down history.

Dr Dampare's name will go down in history as one of the best IGPs we ever have. The dude is going to deliver. But my fear will be these so-called politicians. So they may politically get away with offences that should be punishable by law. May Allah him this man to succeed.

Nana Yaw Mensah believes this is a transformational agenda.

Nice move. I love the transformational agenda

AntyGrace Swtmum Loveusomuch says Ghana Police Service has seen the light

Finally Ghana Police Service have seen the light.

Derek Ashalley Sankofi said this is reassuring.

This is beautiful and reassuring. Kudos GPS, kudos IGP

Nana Aristo

Very soon they will pull this IGP down. Ghanaians don't like good things

Source: Yen