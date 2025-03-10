A young Ghanaian lady stirred emotions on social media after a video of her displaying love to her mentally challenged father.

The young lady met her father on the streets, looking unkempt. However, that did not stop her from showing love to him.

Young Ghanaian lady shows love to her mentally challenged dad.

She handed over the contents of a black plastic bag containing water and food to him. The mentally challenged man, despite not recognising the young lady received the items with love.

