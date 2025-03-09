Two young women, Lilian Akorli and Davida Asante Boateng have been confirmed dead after a hit-and-run accident

This comes after they attended an annual bonfire event by the Achimota School and were returning to the University of Professional Studies

The Old Student body of the Achimota School has issued a statement about Lilian and Davida's death

Two young women suspected to be University of Professional students have tragically lost their lives after a hit-and-run accident.

The students were part of the 2024 batch of the Achimota School's Alumni Association.

The deceased, Lilian Akorli and Davida Asante Boateng had attended Achimota's School's annual bonfire celebrations and were returning to the University when they met their untimely death allegedly caused by a hit-and-run driver.

In a statement issued by the Old Achimota Association, it was confirmed that the tragic accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on March 7.

"They were knocked down by a vehicle (black Corolla) while crossing the highway around 11:30m. The driver of the vehicle that knocked them refused to stop and our mates were rushed to the hospital around 12:02 am by good samaritans."

According to the Almuni body, Davida was confirmed dead after arriving at the hospital. Her mate, Lilian died a few hours after bravely fighting for her life.

