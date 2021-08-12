The Vice presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress on the ticket of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman has shared a picture of herself from 31 years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Throwing it back to May 1990, Professor Naana Jane who was then the Warden for the only female hall on the University of Cape Coast campus looked beautiful and really gracious.

Dressed in a pre-dominantly read and black two-piece outfit, with white shoes to match, Naana Jane posed with some group of women she introduced as her students at the time.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh she stated how long they have come and stated that it can only get better

"Throw back to this time when I was the hall warden of Adehye Hall, the only female hall at the University of Cape Coast. I was with Jackie Osei Tutu, the late Margaret Diawuo, Ivy Amoako and Patricia Graham, who were students of mine at the time.

The theme for our hall week celebration was THE WOMAN OF THE NEW DECADE. What a long way we have come! It can only get better moving forward," she wrote.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Her throwback photo has drawn som reactions from social media users and her loved ones.

Kwame ShaSha had quite an interesting thing to say.

Wow...some of us were in our mothers' back. Prof u have indeed come from far. God bless ur effort

Fidel Amakye Owusu believes her life is worth emulating.

A life worth emulating.

Augustine Kungazuri believes she is a great woman.

A great woman of course you have lived and walked your talk, continue to blossoms Mama.

Yaqub Gulza Saeed said she is clearly a role model to the women of the new decade.

And you're a role model to the women of the new decade.

Kofi Nani said she together with the women in the picture grew to become superwomen.

Very nice picture quality. Looks like just yesterday. The young will surely grow and not surprising these young ones grew up to be superwomen.

Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo said her beauty has not faded.

This is beautiful.... Your beauty has not faded

Source: Yen