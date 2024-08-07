The National Democratic Congress Communication Officer has accused the New Patriotic Party flagbearer of being duplicitous and untrustworthy

Sammy Gyamfi said while Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had been a staunch advocate against the use of the sole-sourcing contract process, he is now its biggest champion

He accused the Vice President of enriching his family members using the process by approving overpriced and sleazy contracts for relatives

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused Vice President and New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of awarding overpriced sole-sourced contracts to his brother and family members.

During its ‘Moment of Truth Series’, the NDC Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, averred that since Dr Bawumia assumed office in 2017, his family members have become the biggest beneficiaries of dubious and overpriced sole-sourced contracts.

Sammy Gyamfi noted that the phenomenon is in sharp contrast to the Vice President’s own rhetoric when he was merely a running mate ahead of the 2016 elections.

He said Dr Bawumia, who had once waged a war against sole-sourcing contracts, has relied heavily on it during his administration to enrich his family at the country's expense.

As quoted by Myjoyonline.com, Sammy Gyamfi said that while sole-sourcing contracts are not inherently problematic, overreliance on and abuse of the process have contributed to rampant corruption in the governing NPP government.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has made sole-sourced contracts the norm of its administration rather than employing it for special reasons.

Concerning Dr Bawumia, he said the ongoing phenomenon has unveiled the duplicitous nature of the Vice President.

Sammy Gyamfi stated that the NPP flagbearer superintended the awarding of contracts to his brother and other close relatives across the country.

He said several sleazy and overpriced sole-sourced contracts were given to a company set up and managed by Bawumia’s brother.

The most prominent contract awarded to Resource Access Limited in 2019 was the GH₵ 52.25 million rehabilitation of the Sunyani Airport.

He said the contract was awarded without any competitive tendering process.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, Dr Bawumia's duplicitous nature demonstrates that the NPP flagbearer does not have the Ghanaian people's best interests at heart.

He has urged Ghanaians to reject Dr Bawumia in the December 7 polls.

