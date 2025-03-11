The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance activities across several regions

These maintenance activities will result in temporary power interruptions in some select areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana assured customers that the maintenance works are needed to improved electricity distribution

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance activities across some regions on March 11 and March 12, 2025.

These maintenance activities will result in temporary power interruptions in affected areas.

ECG releases schedule for power cuts brought on by maintenance work

On Tuesday, March 11, the affected areas will be:

Volta Region: Tsito and nearby areas will experience outages from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Ashanti Region: Darko, Bebu, Ampabame No.2, Trede, Sabin Akroform, and parts of Pakyi No.2 will have power cuts from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Atwima Agogo, Abuakwa, Mankranso, Kunsu, Sepaase, Nkawie, Afari, Abakomade, Kasapreko, Nerebehi, parts of Tanoso, Pokukrom, Seidi, Hiaw Besease, Atwima Koforidua, Ntensere, Tabre, Mpasaetia, Asempanaye, and surrounding areas will be without power from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

On Wednesday, March 12, the affected areas will be:

Greater Accra Region Pokuase Pharma, Ayawaso, Nii Ayi, Odumase, Amanfrom, Nsakina, Agbogba, Pantang Royal, and surrounding areas from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tema Region: High Tension, Golf City, Community 17, Fafali, Cambodia, HFC Estates from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

3News reported that the company assured customers that the maintenance works are necessary to improve electricity distribution and reliability.

Energy minister dismisses calls for a dumsor timetable

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Jinapor dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable amid consistent power cuts in recent weeks.

At a press conference on March 7, where he responded to concerns by the Minority in Parliament, Jinapor reiterated that the country was not shedding any power.

To justify the government's posture, Jinapor said Ghana was even exporting approximately 300 megawatts of electricity to neighbouring countries.

“Let me put it on record that we’re not shedding load. And so, the demand by the Minority and some people that we publish a load-shedding timetable is moot. When you are not shedding load, there will be no need to publish a load-shedding timetable.”

Dumsor concerns under Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo's final year as president was marred by an erratic power supply from the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company.

Some challenges were attributed to issues at the Ghana National Gas Company’s Gas Processing Plant in Atuabo and maintenance work by the West African Gas Pipeline Company.

Before he left office, Akufo-Addo commissioned a 515MW power plant to address challenges at Kpone to address power generation concerns.

