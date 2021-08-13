Tenants have almost always had a notion that they are entitled to 3 months grace period

The PRO of the Rent Control says there is no law as such to back that claim

Landlords, therefore, owe no one any grace period

Oftentimes, when tenants are faced with eviction from their landlords, they claim they are entitled to three months grace period to look for another place.

According to the Rent Control Department, there is no such thing as a grace period in its laws.

The Public Relations Officer at the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, said such a claim is a misconception as there is no such provision in the rent laws.

“This notion in the minds of tenants that when you are being evicted, you should be given three months grace period is not in our laws,” he said.

Kporsu says no landlord owes no tenant any grace period, let alone permitting the tenant to stay for the period on free rent.

“So there’s no free rent, and there’s no grace period,” he added.

He added that Section 31 of the Rent Law indicates that, “nothing should prevent the landlord from collecting his rent from any tenant.”

Kporsu wondered why a landlord would pay their annual or property rate, only for a tenant after the rent period to say, “I should divide that property rate into how many sections, then give you three months free, who is going to pay for that.”

Rent Control office evicted for owing rent

A Rent Control Department at Amasaman in Accra is under lock and key.

The office space landlord who houses the Department says the government organization failed to pay their rent.

According to Joseph Nsiah Abugri, Rent Control has defaulted on its rent for the past five months.

“I made an official report at the head office at Ministries. They asked me to direct it to the Amasaman office since that’s where my property is situated. In effect, they asked me to report to the same people who owe me, I was left with only one option – to buy padlocks and lock the facility. I’m demanding the full payment of the five months arrears,” he told the media.

