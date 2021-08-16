During a chat on UTV's United Showbiz, A Plus said that the hard work of the Presenters prevented the liquidation of the company

He also added that Anamoah and Amihere should be praised for reviving the fortunes of EIB Network

He reckons that they deserve commendation for doing what the men could not do

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kwame Asare Obeng, known in Ghanaian showbiz and political circles as A-Plus has stated that the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere saved EIB Network, the parent company of GhOneTV and Starr 103.5 FM from collapsing.

He made the assertion on UTV Ghana's United Showbiz program during a chat about controversies about Anamoah and Amihere.

Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, others saved EIB Network; A Plus commends TV hosts. Photo credit: @kwameaplus, @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

The two Television presenters have been in the news following allegations about their relationships with some high-profile personalities in Ghana.

"The media house called EIB Network. The likes of Bola Ray set it up. Cox Tamakloe, Von. All the names I am mentioning, I am not trying to disrespect them. I am trying to say something. All these men who are experienced and known for their work in the media for years.They were doing that job. It was collapsing until Nana Aba Anamoah, producer Anita, Serwaa Amihere. You name all of these ladies. It is the ladies who saved the station. The men could not do it," said Obeng.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Obeng looked incensed about the allegations that have clouded the work of Anamoah and Amihere in the past few years.

"If you see GhoneTV, Starr [FM] and everything, it is what the ladies have done. And these are not people we should allow people to say anything about in the name of being mad. You just wake up and go and create fake stories and try to destroy women," said an angry Obeng.

"And we turn around and talk about women empowerment. You will go and find women on social media attacking these same women."

Swipe to watch the video of A Plus talking about the impact of Nana Aba and Serwaa below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that A Plus had confessed to sleeping with a friend of Mona Gucci.

In a post on his social media pages on Saturday, February 27, 2021, A-Plus admitted that he has been sleeping with Mona's friend for some time now.

A-Plus made the confession while responding to Mona Gucci's recent attacks on him on social media.

Source: Yen.com.gh