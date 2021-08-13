Hardship in Ghana has largely been reduced by Akufo-Addo – Bawumia reveals

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has largely reduced the hardships of Ghanaians especially, the ones the youths are faced with.

According to him, despite the many difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic came with, Akufo-Addo's government has through policies and programs managed the sufferings in the country properly.

He made this known in a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his official page, to mark the International Youth Day on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The post has generated some reactions as some people do not agree to what he said while others could not but agree with him.

David Mensah had quite a lot to say.

Looking at how much money your administration has borrow and your achievement; I can only describe it as very much useless administration when you are talking about youths future development or achievement under you and your boss leadership.

Osafo Gyimah said it will get to a point where Ghanaians will get fed up with NDC and NPP.

I swear it will get to a time, talking about NPP and NDC will be an abomination cos these parties are cankerworm and it mission is to bring down the country Ghana.

Sarfo Raphael Patrick

So far so very good. The youth of Ghana appreciate the efforts of the government.

Tetteh Steven Teye said he doesn't believe Bawumia lives in Ghana.

All that u're saying is to de NPP supporters, not Ghanaians. Wit de hardness in de system, I don't tink u live in Ghana .

Justice Jerry Jemadoe said the country is hard.

Npp has done nothing to the We the youth. They are still making as suffer The country is hard

