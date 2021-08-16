Mesut Ozil was frustrated out of Premier League club Arsenal back in 2020 and his last goal was in February, same year

The mercurial German midfielder has finally scored for boyhood club Fenerbahce, ending an 18-month goal drought

Ozil’s first goal in the Turkish Super Lig was a thing of beauty having bundled the ball over to grab all three points for his side

German midfielder Mesut Ozil found the back of the net for Fenerbahce for the first time since joining the Turkish outfit last year, Mirror reports.

The mercurial midfielder scored his first Super Lig goal in their fixture away at Demirspor on Sunday, August 15.

He left Arsenal in the summer of 2020 and having been unable to replicate his form, he has however finaly secured his first goal for Fenerbahce, GOAL reports.

Mesut Ozil in action for Fenerbahce. Photo: BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Ozil is famous for his deft touches and supreme flair, and his goal was a thing of beauty having bundled the ball over to grab all three points for his side in their season opener.

His last professional goal dates back to February 2020 coming when Arsenal thrashed Newcastle 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

During his time in England, the Germain star made the headlines due to his creative skills. But on the flip side, he occasionally received subtle social media shots and behind the scenes fall-outs.

Surprisingly the Gunners failed to register him for their 25-man Premier League squad at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, prompting the playmaker to imply a lack of loyalty on Arsenal's behalf via social media.

Though Ozil's move to Fenerbahce was originally greeted with optimism from the player himself and fans alike, it quickly turned into something of a nightmare.

Ozil's decision to acquire shares in Mexican club Necaxa hits a snag

On the other hand, Mesut Ozil plan to acquire Mexican Club Necaxa is facing some challenges .

The German midfielder and his investment partners plan to sell part of their stake in the Mexican Club through a digital token but was blocked by the Mexican Football Federation.

The Mexican Football Federation argued that the scheme was likely not allowed under its current rules and defies the guideline that league approval is needed for any sale of a financial stake in a club, no matter how small.

"In accordance with our regulations, the membership certificates [of ownership] may not be transferred or modified under any figure other than the express approval of the Assembly of the MX LIGA and confirmation of the Executive Committee and/or the General Assembly of the Mexican Football Federation," wrote the governing body in a statement posted to its official website.

"Therefore, the direct or indirect equity participation of a LIGA MX Club is not subject to any type of exchange, or purchase by any means or form of payment (including NFTs), other to those previously recognised in our regulations.

"Any change or direct or indirect addition of shareholders (regardless of the legal form in question) will be considered as a replacement of the membership certificate and therefore will be subject to compliance with the requirements described above."

