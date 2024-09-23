Majid Michel Bows Before Pete Edochie And Gets Blessed As They Meet In Nigeria, Video Melts Hearts
- Star actor Majid Michel recently met Nollywood actor Pete Edochie in Nigeria on the set of a new movie
- The Ghanaian actor showed reverence to the legendary actor by kneeling before him while greeting
- A video of the special 'meet up' between the two movie stars has stirred loads of reactions on social media
Ghanaian actor Majid Michel recently met legendary Nigerian thespian Pete Edochie, and it was all love.
It is not known where the two met but both of them could not hide their excitement seeing each other.
Majid Michel kneels before Edochie
In a video shared on Instagram by Majid, he is seen kneeling and bowing before Edochie, who was sitting on a couch, as a form of greeting.
The 77-year-old actor could not hide his emotions as Majid Michel bowed before. He put his hands on the back of the younger actor's head and rested on it. From his gesticulation, it looked as if Edochie was blessing Majid.
He patted the Ghanaian actor on his back before shaking his hand.
Watch the video, as shared by Majid, below:
Netizens react to Majid and Edochie's video
The video of Majid and Edochie's meeting stirred many reactions from social media users and other people who are fond of the two. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below.
ex_cappy said:
"My “grandy” once told me that if an old man lay on you his/her hands even for no reason, you’re blessed automatically ❤️."
ann_iita_ said:
"Wow wow wow!!! So beautiful ❤️❤️ Daddy, Sir Pete so good to see him 😍 and you too Majid I'm a big fan❤️❤️❤️."
abake079 said:
"Beautiful to watch 😍😍😍 legend and legend 😍😍😍 your eyes will not see evil oo."
yinkus9 said:
"This is so beautiful! Glad it is the first thing I am seeing today. God bless you both!! 😍"
Majid Michel's sermon causes stir
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Majid Michel, now a Christian preacher, had gone viral after delivering a powerful sermon at Rockhill Church.
In his sermon, he noted that Jesus Christ always consults his father for permission before doing anything.
Some social media users commented on Majid Michel's trending video on Instagram.
