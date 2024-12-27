Lil Win, in a video, performed his hits for a group of widows at an event held by Lawson FM in Kumasi

The Kumawood actor also donated a large sum of money to the widows for their Christmas celebration

Lil Win's generous gesture towards the widows impressed Ghanaians, who praised him on social media

Celebrated Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, made a generous gesture towards a group of widows during the festive season.

The CEO of the Wezzy Empire record label, renowned for his philanthropic activities, was among the performers at a music concert held by Lawson FM to celebrate Christmas Day with the widows and put a smile on their faces.

Lil Win celebrates Christmas with widows

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win, dressed in a red military outfit, was spotted performing a catalogue of his hit songs, including Ladder, Mama Boss Papa and others, at the music event.

The massive crowd of widows mobbed the Kumawood actor as he thrilled them with a captivating music performance at the public event in Kumasi.

Lil Win, who recently called out TikToker Olando Gossip, mounted the main stage and invited some of the widows to join him and exhibit their dance moves.

The comic actor halted his music performance to share the story of his past struggles and thanked his pastor, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, for positively impacting his life and that of other members of the Believers Worship Centre.

Lil Win also made a generous financial donation to the widows as he left the stage and said his goodbyes to the widows on his way home.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win's gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Lil Win's gesture towards the widows at the music event.

VINCENTE commented:

"You can’t hate Lil Win and expect happiness 🙏🙏. Mr Lil Win is the definition of happiness."

Ibrahim Khan said:

"Lord Jesus, please bless him in all things Amen and Amen."

Kwakuwillie12 commented:

"This man will never lack. Wezzy empire forever🙏🔥."

Erzoah kwaw said:

"2028 campaign is going on 🔥."

Yaw Nimo Frempong commented:

"He is a true disciple of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah."

