Cristiano Ronaldo named the team he thought were most likely to win the Champions League.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has not operated in the Champions League’s since his move to from Juventus to Manchester United, and his subsequent transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr in January 2023.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo is a competition great, holding the record for the most appearances (183), goals (140) and assists (42) in Champions League history.

The Portugal star has also claimed the competition on five occasions - once with United and four times with Real Madrid.

And speaking to the media during an appearance at the Globe Soccer Awards earlier this month, Ronaldo backed Los Blancos to retain the Champions League this season.

“If you want to bet on a team in the Champions League, bet on Real Madrid,” Ronaldo said.

Real won a record extending 15th Champions League title last season, beating Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

However, with two rounds to go in the inaugural Champions League league phase, Real are in in genuine jeopardy of dropping out of the competition.

Teams must finish in the top eight to achieve automatic qualification into the round of 16, while those in ninth to 24th enter a two legged play off in February, with the victors taking the other eight spots.

Sides who finish 25th to 36th will be eliminated from the competition, with no access to the Europa League.

Real are currently in 20th, having picked up their first win in three by edging past Atalanta in the last game-week of the competition.

