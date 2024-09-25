Actress and influencer Naana Brown and her husband, Santiago, are expecting a new addition to their family

Naana Brown shared videos of her baby bump from her maternity photoshoot with Santiago online

The videos excited many of her admirers, and some of them shared their congratulatory messages

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer Naana Brown has shared some good news with her followers.

In what could be described as a double blessing, Naana Brown has completed her house and is expecting a new baby with her husband, Santiago.

She shared heartwarming videos, showcasing her growing baby bump and flaunting her house.

Naana Brown and her husband, Santiago, are expecting a new child. Photo source: @iamnaanabrown

Source: Instagram

The first video had her dancing with Santiago. Their excitement was obvious in the footage, with Santiago affectionately kissing his wife's bump.

Another video shared on Instagram, showed Naana Brown preparing for what looked like a maternity photoshoot.

Congrats pour in for Naana Brown

The video quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the expectant parents. This public display of affection comes after controversies surrounding the couple's relationship.

joeway_fibi said:

"This has been the most stressful pregnancy any woman could go through, the numerous attacks, i mean the opps stressed tf outta her, they even swore her + the unborn will not make it, but God being soo good we're seeing congratulations posts, Omg my heart is full of joy🙌 Profestess you have a big God, congratulations to you again🎉🎉 Enemies are not God 😍😍."

julianabaafi22 said:

"My song when I conceived. To God be the Glory. Congrats Naana. May God protect u and preserve the life of this bundle of joy. ❤️"

salomeyoheneampong said:

"Amen ooo Amen ooo today is a happiest day for me God of fire you're indeed God of fire ampa congratulations prophetess💃❤❤❤❤."

obaa_afoduah_ said:

"Congratulations Naana God has been faithful… So happy for you 👏🎉🎊."

Naana Brown and Diamond Appiah banter

Meanwhile, Naana Brown had been involved in a social media banter with Diamond Appiah before getting pregnant.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Diamond Appiah even reported Naana Brown to the police amid the banter.

Naana Brown was invited to the Osu Police Station, made to write a statement, and asked to return later.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh