Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Shirley Emma Tibilla popularly called Cookie Tee is always trending with her looks

Cookie Tee has made a bold fashion statement with her red custom-made gown for her Christmas photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's regal look and matching jewellery set

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, looks elegant in red gowns.

The host of the popular Today's Woman show on TV3 and her talented Lauren Couture has created a futuristic look for her Christmas photoshoot.

Cookie Tee looks demure in a red gown. Photo credit: @cookieteegh.

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee wore an off-shoulder gown designed with a bowtie to make her stand out among other female celebrities.

The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and beautifully flawless makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

Cookie Tee wore stylish drop earrings that matched perfectly with her designer shoes for the photoshoot.

Cookie Tee mesmerises her fans with her red gown

TV3 presenter Ayisha Yakubu has commented on Cookie Tee's red gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

underscore_boakyeee stated:

"Cookie 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

ministrygodisable stated:

"Merry Christmas ❤️."

ayisha_yakubuu stated:

"I hope this beautiful present shows up at my doorstep 😍😍😍 Happy holidays gorgeous ❤️."

david_gyapong stated:

"Merry Christmas gorgeous ❤️🎄🎁."

hevibismarck stated:

"Angel on earth 💎."

saybritish stated:

"Happy Xmas my sugar."

miss_neyomie stated:

"Beautiful Cookie😍."

mawulawoe61 stated:

"Nice outfit."

corrineamoah stated:

"Wow, Merry Christmas, darling 😍😍."

royalbabysuzzy stated:

"Looking gorgeous 😍."

akosua_sewaa stated:

"Gorgeous lady😍😍😍."

louisaafia stated:

"I love this woman ❤️."

mingle.niiayi stated:

"Darling, I am grateful ❤️".

godwin.asediba stated:

"Oh Demn!! Wobaa!! 🔥🔥😍."

ny_ayi stated:

"Cooookiieeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ewurabenaamuzu_vivals_import stated:

"Kas3 beauriiii😍❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh