English-Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has dedicated Nottingham Forest's victory over Tottenham Hotspurs to the fans.

The former Chelsea winger starred as Forest continued their fairytale start to the season with a win against Spurs at City Ground.

Anthony Elanga, a Manchester United Academy product, netted the winner in the first half following a swift counter-attack from the Reds.

In celebrating the victory on Boxing Day, Hudson-Odoi posted: "Hope you all had a great Christmas and an amazing Boxing Day!! COYR."

Hudson-Odoi played 87 minutes of the game before he was replaced by Ramon Sosa, as the Reds held on to collect all three points.

The 1-0 win lifts Nottingham Forest to third place ahead of Arsenal's game against Ipswich Town on Friday evening.

The former England U17 World Cup winner, who is eligible to play for Ghana, has netted two goals and delivered an assist in 17 Premier League matches this season.

Source: AFP