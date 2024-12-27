Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her daughter are trending on Instagram with their beautiful photos

The celebrity mom and daughter looked perfect together in elegant outfit and hairstyles for their shoot

Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke and other celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui's outfits

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui makes motherhood look beautiful as she poses for their viral Christmas photoshoot with her daughter.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, wore a body-hugging dress that flaunted her famous curves.

Fella Makafui and her daughter trend with their classy outfits. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui wore matching red gloves to complete her look, while her pretty daughter looked elegant in a white ready-to-wear tulle dress with floral applique.

Island Frimpong wore simple red designer shoes as she posed like a supermodel for the viral photoshoot.

Fella Makafui and her daughter trends online

Ex-Bayern Munich player Sammy Kuffour's baby mama has commented on Fella Makafui and her daughter's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kate_amoa stated:

"Merry Christmas to mami and daughter ❤️❤️❤️".

charly_dgh stated:

"Merry Christmas, my very own ❤️❤️."

frema.__ stated:

"New wallpaper ❤️🤩💃🏻."

dellineevangeline stated:

"Merry Christmas island and fella looking pretty always ❤️❤️."

shalie99 stated:

"Cute little pie ❤️❤️."

__ekuadiana__ stated:

"And many happy returns 🥳🎄😘."

nellywest74 stated:

"So demure 👏👏❤️."

anita_chukwuemeka stated:

"Merry Christmas 🥳🎄🎅🎊🎉🎁🍫."

priceless_queeny stated:

"Soo adorable ❤️❤️."

berbiedoll stated:

"Merry Christmas baby 😍❤️❤️❤️."

mharlhee_ stated:

"Merry Christmas beautiful people 😍❤️."

wannebaybee stated:

"Merry Christmas fam ❤️❤️."

naeomibaby stated:

"Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 😍."

tayofaniran stated:

"Merry Christmas sis 🎄🥂❤️."

ama_west_ stated:

"Merry Christmas ❤️".

Fella Makafui slays in a purple dress

Fella Makafui looked splendid in a purple dress for her lunch date. The single mother wore a simple dress a famous Ghanaian fashion designer designed for her outing.

Fella Makafui turned heads in a coloured hairstyle and mild makeup as she posed to show off her tattoo.

Check out the photos below:

Meet the designer creating skirts for celebs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian fashion designer Metakay who has discussed in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh the inspiration behind her stylish collection.

The gifted female designer talked candidly about how each famous client's colour scheme is chosen to reflect their personality.

Her most recent design for Fella Makafui, which she shared on her Instagram profile, has drawn criticism from certain social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh