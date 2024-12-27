Chaos erupted at Ablekuma NIC after a vehicle knocked down a member of sanitation group, Buz Stop Boys

The incident occurred when the Buz Stop Boys were on a routine clean-up exercise

Netizens who saw the post were unhappy and expressed their displeasure in the comments section

A Ghanaian driver sadly knocked down a member of the Buz Stop Boys on Friday, December 27, 2024.

The tragic incident occurred at Ablekuma NIC during one of the group's routine clean-up exercises.

Videos of the accident scene show the angry member of the sanitation group confronting the driver, who claimed he was an officer.

According to the members of the group, he attempted to flee the scene after knocking down their friend without taking responsibility for his actions.

The condition of the member knocked down by the man is currently unknown.

Watch the videos below:

