Roman Abramovich who is the owner of Chelsea will now be eager to see his new super-yacht which is now at sea

The super-yacht which was designed in a German shipyard is said to be one of the most technically advanced boats in the world

The yacht is also equipped with a swimming pool, a helipad, and 48 cabins capable of holding 36 guests at a time.

Roman Abramovich's £430million Solaris superyacht has finally been spotted at sea for the very first time even though the owner of the most expensive private yacht is currently in Croatia.

There is no doubt about the fact that Roman Abramovich is among the richest men in the whole world considering the money he has made and still making which is incredible.

The 460ft vessel, Solaris, is the most costly custom-made superyacht ever built, with 48 cabins across eight decks, a crew of 60, and space for 36 guests.

Roman Abramovich's £430million Solaris at sea. Photo: Julien Hubert

According to the report on Dailymail, Roman Abramovich and his friends are currently in Croatia and they are looking forward to receiving the new property.

