Thomas Partey Reflects on Arsenal's 'Sad' Dressing Room After Brighton Draw

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday after a controversial penalty decision left the Gunners frustrated

The match saw Ethan Nwaneri put Arsenal ahead early, but Brighton equalized through Joao Pedro's penalty

In the aftermath of the draw, Thomas Partey opened up about the mood in the Arsenal dressing room

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Thomas Partey has shared the mood inside the Arsenal dressing room following their 1-1 draw against Brighton, where a controversial penalty decision left the team frustrated.

Ethan Nwaneri's early goal gave the Gunners the lead, but Brighton equalized through a Joao Pedro penalty after William Saliba was penalised for a head-to-head clash in the box.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised the decision, telling Sky Sports:

"I've never seen that in my life – Saliba touches the ball. [It wasn't a penalty] for me, no."

Partey echoed the disappointment, revealing:

"We are sad, frustrated, everybody is down, but that's part of football. We wanted to win and keep the momentum, but we didn’t get it. Still, it’s a positive that we didn’t lose."

Despite the setback, Partey urged the team to focus on their next challenge.

"We need to forget about Saturday and work hard to win the next game," he said, looking ahead to Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Newcastle.

Confident about the upcoming fixture, Partey added:

"We know how difficult it is to play against them, but we’re ready. The supporters play a big part, and we’ll need them for this game."

Arsenal will aim to bounce back and reignite their winning form as they prepare for a crucial stretch of fixtures.

Partey on playing at right back

Meanwhile, Partey has opened up about Arteta's decision to deploy him as a right-back, a role he has been tasked with at Arsenal.

Recent statistics have shown that Arteta's decision to deploy Partey outside of midfield is costing the Gunners this season.

The North London club have dropped nine points in the four games the Black Stars player has played at fullback so far.

When asked about his comfort level in the unfamiliar role, Partey said via Tribuna:

"I’m a professional and I’ll play anywhere to help the team. I’m available for any position, and I’ll always give my best.

"If I can improve and do much better, I’ll be happy. These are moments when the team needs me, and I’m here to help. That makes me happy."

Partey earns high praise

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh spotlighted former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng's commendation of Thomas Partey, hailing the Black Stars captain as pivotal to Arsenal's success.

Despite uncertainty surrounding Partey's future at the club, he has consistently delivered standout performances this season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh