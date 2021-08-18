Surprise as Farmer Shares Photos of Luxury Apartment for Rent Per Night

Emerging photos of an exquisite apartment that is rented out at N50,000 per night have sparked reactions on social media

Aside from the tasteful furniture and fittings in the apartment, it has adequate security and access to farm produce

Many people marvelled at the view of its interior and showed interest, some found it too good to be true

A farmer caused a huge stir on social media after showcasing an apartment he described as a farm getaway.

Farmer Samson Ogbole shared on his LinkedIn wall snaps of the luxury apartment that goes for N50,000 per night.

He described the apartment as a farm getaway and not a hotel Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Farmer Samson Ogbole

According to him, the place affords one privacy, best view and access to farm produce. He also said that it has adequate security plus a boat drive.

From the photos he shared, the apartment has the aura of something that was fashioned by a masterly interior decorator with tasteful furniture and fittings as well as lighting.

The restroom and bedroom look like something that is mostly obtainable in costly hotels with its rich choice of household items and equipment.

Social media reacts

James Makinde stated:

"Really nice! How does one make reservation?"

Paul Adunmoye remarked:

"This is grand.

"I will love the topmost floor.

"How many floors are there?"

Seyi Abolaji said:

"Looks like my type of spot... well done Egbon Farmer. Keep up the fantastic work."

Mbafan Ezike commented:

"We’re still waiting for the location and contact details Farmer Samson."

Amaechi Nsofor wrote:

"This is nice. Have you got a website with more pics?"

