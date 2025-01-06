Global site navigation

Businessman Kofi Job Reportedly Acquires Six Expensive New Cars, Video Stirs Reactions
Businessman Kofi Job Reportedly Acquires Six Expensive New Cars, Video Stirs Reactions

by  Kofi Owusu 3 min read
  • Kumasi-based road contractor Kofi Job has Gyebi reportedly added six expensive new cars to his fleet
  • Viral videos showed the cars, which included a BMW XM, leaving the port and being parked in a garage
  • The videos of Kofi Job Gyebi's rumoured new cars triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian businessman Kofi Job Gyebi has courted attention on social media after reportedly displaying his wealth.

Businessman Kofi Job reportedly acquires six expensive new cars. Photo source: @yhawlegacy and @kssnewsglobal
The renowned road contractor and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kofi Job Construction Limited reportedly visited the Tema Port to pay the duties and clear some expensive cars he had imported into Ghana from abroad.

In a viral video that surfaced on social media, the Ashanti Region-based businessman and some associates were spotted leaving the port in a convoy with six new expensive luxurious cars worth millions of dollars.

Kofi Job Gyebi's new cars included a BMW XM, a Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan, a Mercedes AMG Brabus GLE 800, a 2024 Range Rover Mansory LWB, a Mercedes AMG G63 and an HSLS Hofele 800.

Checks on the internet indicated that the BMW XM costs between $160,175 to $200,175, the Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan has a price range of around $392,000 and goes up to $454,000 with the Mercedes AMG Brabus GLE 800 costing about $329,000.00.

Kofi Job flaunts six expensive new cars

In a viral Instagram video, the new expensive cars cleared from the Tema Port were spotted on display along with some other cars in a garage at Kofi Job Gyebi's reported huge mansion.

In the video, a close associate of the renowned businessman, famous on TikTok for his account handle @gyebi2, beamed with excitement as he toured the compound to catch a glimpse of the cars on the premises as a cameraman recorded him.

In recent years, Kofi Job Gyebi has gained prominence for his philanthropic works, such as sponsoring the education of needy students and clearing the medical bills for patients at Suntreso Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital with his beautiful wife, Mrs Esther Okyere Gyebi.

The Kumasi-based road contractor also grabbed the headlines in 2024 after reportedly purchasing 300 new tipper trucks for his construction firm.

Watch the videos below:

Kofi Job's reported new cars stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

James Collinwoode Williams commented:

"Bless brother Kofi Job 🙌 hard work pays 🥰."

RayGH said:

"Blessed Kofi Jobs.. the hardest guy with experience."

Oppong Lydia commented:

"God, please bless me with money before I become old so that I can enjoy small and also get the strength to help others cuz you know my vision is to help others."

KING Gh said:

"Hard work pays ……… But as Ghanaians, let’s try and help the youths also."

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts expensive motorbike

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama flaunted an expensive motorbike in a viral social media video.

The businessman was captured on camera riding a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle worth over GH¢400,000.

Ibrahim Mahama's display of wealth triggered many reactions from numerous netizens on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

