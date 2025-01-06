A video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie warning Ghanaians against sleeping on January 6, 7 and 8 has surfaced online

In the viral video, the popular pastor noted that Ghanaians must be watchful and pray since he senses disaster lurking

Netizens who saw the video greeted his comments with mixed reactions, as some believed his comments while others did not

Ghanaian pastor Nigel Giasie has cautioned Ghanaians against sleeping on January 6, 7 and 8 nights.

In a viral video, the renowned preacher known for delivering end-of-year prophecies asked citizens to be watchful and pray on the said nights.

He noted that disasters lurk around these days, although he did not state what would happen.

Nigel Gaisie hinted that the disaster is centred around the transition of government from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He advised the NDC against relaxing after President-elect John Dramani Mahama was sworn into office. He asked the party to watch and pray.

Nigel Gaisie prophesies about death of Veep

Also, in his video, the renowned preacher prophesied about the death of an African Vice President.

He stated that although he knew who it was, he would not mention the person's name since he is now mature in ministry.

However, he noted that he would personally contact the person involved and communicate the news and how to avert the prophet to him or her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Nigel Gaisie's prophecy

Netizens who saw the video about Nigel Gaisie delivering the prophecies received the news with mixed reactions. While some believed his comments, others chastised him for the remarks.

@Nana Sekyere wrote:

"Utv shld stop broadcasting these panic news."

@Nana Akoto 25 wrote:

"You again."

@Forison wrote:

"Concert, this agenda will only work on weak minds… Nana won’t benefit in the death of JM in anyway if JM passes on Naana will inherit, if Naana passes on JM will choose another vice."

