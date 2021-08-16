Chelsea Legend John Terry Snubs Messi; Names Who Should Win Ballon d'Or Award

N'Golo Kante has been suggested by Chelsea legend John Terry to be the next winner of the Ballon d'Or award

The France international was in sterling form for the Blues when he lifted the Champions League and the Super Cup this year

Kante has two Premier League titles in his name with one of them in Chelsea colours as well as the Europa League and FA Cup trophies

N'Golo Kante should win the next Ballon d'Or according to former Chelsea's inspirational captain John Terry, The Sun.

The Blues' legend stated that the French midfielder does not get the appreciation he deserves on the world stage despite his contribution to the team.

The 30-year-old helped the west London club win their second Champions League title last season and also played a part in their Super Cup's success in the past week.

John Terry believes it is time for N'Golo Kante to win Ballon d'Or after helping Chelsea win titles last season. Photo by Jose Breton and Mike Hewitt

What Terry said

Terry who was the first Chelsea captain to lift the coveted European title told Stadium Astro:

"Kante’s like 11 players on his own. What he does, he goes so under the radar. He is such a top-class player.

"I’d love to go see him win the Balon d’Or or get the appreciation that I feel he deserves.

"He’s such a humble guy. He just goes about his business and keeps out of any trouble.

"He’s been a great asset for the football club and we are very lucky to have at Chelsea for sure."

Kante's achievement since joining Chelsea

Kante added another Premier League title to his name as well as the league's best player in the same season since joining Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer of 2016.

The Frenchman also has one FA Cup, the Europa League, Champions League more recently the European Super Cup.

