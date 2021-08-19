Black Queens striker Sandra Owusu Ansah has admitted she wants to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League

Owusah Ansah joined Serbian side ZFK Spartak Subotica this summer

She hopes to score a lot of goals to help her team win the Champions League

Black Queens striker Sandra Owusu Ansah has admitted she wants to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Serbian club ZFK Spartak Subotica.

Owusah Ansah joined the Serbian side this summer from Ghana Women's Premier league side Supreme Ladies.

The 21-year old made her debut on Wednesday, August 18 as Spartak Subotica thrashed Irish club Peamount United.

Black Queens striker Sandra Owusu Ansah eyes UEFA Women's Champions League success.

Source: Twitter

Owusah Ansah revealed that her target was to help the 11-time Serbian champions to progress in the Champions league according to a report by Ghana Sports Online.

“My team is 11 times champions in the Serbia local league. If there is something I have to add to the team then it will be the Champions League."

"I want to help my team to progress in the competition. At least semi finals in the UWCL”

Owusu Ansah who started the Champions League game for Spartak and lasted for 62 minutes said she wants to be scoring goals for the team.

"I wish to score more goals, [that is what] actually defines a striker”.

Owusu Ansah who has represented the Black Queens twice already and has scored twice has represented Ghana at the U-17 and U-20 levels.

Alice Kusi stars for Spartak Subotica

In the game, Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi scored and set up a goal for Serbian club Spartak Subotica in the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Wednesday.

The 26-year old scored the final goal of the game to help Spartak Subotica to a 5-2 win over Irish side Peamount United in the Uefa Women’s Champions League first qualifying round match.

Kusi also provided the assist for Serb Tijana Filipovic who scored four times in the game according to the Irish Times.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's senior national female team, Black Queens, are set to face their counterparts from Cameroon and South Africa.

The Black Queens were drawn in Group B of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament according to a GFA statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on their website.

Hosts Nigeria were drawn in Group A and will face Morocco and Mali in the preliminary round.

