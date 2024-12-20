Samira Yakubu, the manager of actress Jackie Appiah, awarded a man and a lady who emerged as the best-graduating students at the institution's third graduation ceremony

Samira Yakubu, the manager of actress Jackie Appiah, donated some money to the best-graduating students of the University of Media, Arts and Communication Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ).

Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, donates GH¢10k to UniMAC's 2024 best-graduating students.

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's manager donates to students

On December 19, 2024, Samira awarded two of UniMAC's 2024 best graduating students GH¢5,000 each at the institution's third graduation ceremony.

One of the students who graduated as the Best Production Manager was a beautiful lady who was seen posing with her giant cheque.

The young man who posed in the photos with his giant cheque won the Best Multimedia Project.

Famous Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah shared videos on his Instagram page of Jackie Appiah's manager posing with the students and congratulating them.

In other photos, they were seen happily posing with their lecturers, the chancellor and other dignitaries from the institution.

Photos from the graduation ceremony

Source: YEN.com.gh