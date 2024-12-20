Two Ghanaian ladies working as national service personnel are trending on social media

This comes after they posted a video of themselves in a joyous mood, showcasing items they received as Christmas gifts

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varying opinions on the actions of the ladies

Two Ghanaian ladies have become the envy of many after they took to TikTok to discuss the benefits of working as national service personnel.

A video that has since gone viral showed the duo in an excited mood as they announced that they received gifts at their workplace as part of the Christmas festivities.

The first lady who spoke teased her peers who had completed university but refused to embark on the mandatory one-year service.

She showcased the items she had been given at her work post, which included a bag of rice and some canned fish.

"Many are done with school but are reluctant to do their national service because of laziness. See the things we got, it even includes an envelope."

Her colleague also interrupted the video by saying she was pleased to be doing her national service.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to national service

Social media users who took to the video's comment section have shared varying opinions regarding the issue.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"You guys are enjoying. National service recieving gifts. Where did we pas."

Ama Afrah asked:

"Enti den."

EfyaSkylar indicated:

"I want to say something but yaanom is here."

Man laments going on errands at workplace

YEN.com.gh reported that a National Service Scheme personnel was not happy after he was sent to the market to buy some foodstuff for a senior colleague.

The young man said a senior at the company he was posted to said she was craving palm nut soup and sent him to the market to buy an ingredient.

In a TikTok, he confessed his unhappiness over being turned into an errand boy only a few days into his national service.

